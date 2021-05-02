Bowling Honor Roll

HONOR ROLL
At Spare Time Lanes
4/29
Women — Virginia Wade had the high women's game 235. Pam Musser had the high women's series 619. Mary Patel 216-204-611. Rebecca Bush 215. Pam Musser 214. Taylor Bird 208-206-203. Nyssa Miller 208. Alyssa Bird 208. Cynthia Howell 204. Vicki Rentfrow 200.
Men — Tom Hector had the high men's game 300-267-265 and also had the high men's series 832. Brian Carter 735. Jason Meeks 707-259. Marc Eller 289. Gary Wright 278. Pat Hilligoss 277. Mitch Aubert 267. Brian Carter 265. Mel Lingafelter 258. Tom Adcock 258.