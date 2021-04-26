Bowling Honor Roll

HONOR ROLL
At Spare Time Lanes
4/23
Women — Alyssa Bird had the high women's game 278. Taylor Bird had the high women's series 659. Alyssa Bird 629. Chelsie Finch 603. Taylor Bird 244-226-205. Diane McGee 237-232. Laura Stone 236. Jo Fellows 233. Mary Patel 225-200. Kendra Griffin 216. Cynthia Howell 214. Chelsie Finch 212. Jackie Enos 210. Cassie Walden 206. Jackie Smith 204. Carolyn Jones 202. Crystal Madrigal 200. Trinity Bush 200.
Men — Wayne Lingafelter and Tony Griffin had the high men's game 279 each. Tony Griffin had the high men's series 742. James Heckwine 716. Frank Bilyeu 714. Bill Barnett 707. Jason Queen 278. Terrence Cloyd 268-258. Tom Hector 268. Mel Lingafelter 268. Bill Barnett 267-258. Ryan Musser 266. Chris O'Neil 266. Frank Bilyeu 258-256. Kyle Holliday 258. Tim Kuhns 256. Ron Snyder 255. Travis Sumpter 255. Josh Hudson 255.