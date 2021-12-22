HONOR ROLL
At Spare Time Lanes
12/19
Women — Taylor Bird had the high women's game 257. Kendra Griffin had the high women's series 696. Taylor Bird 692. Chelsie Finch 684-603. Hannah Moore 675-615. Cynthia Howell 662. Kristi Snyder 659. Mandie Dietz 642-607-603. Trisha Swartz 619. Bobbie Young 615. Dee Morgan 612. Chelsie Finch 248-243-210. Cynthia Howell 247-219-214. Coral Sager 247. Kendra Griffin 246-246-236. Hannah Moore 246-236-208. Mandie Dietz 246-228-221. Bobbie Young 243-225. Laura Stone 237-220. Kristi Snyder 236-226. Trisha Swartz 234-226. Vonna Mears 225-216. Carly Haines 223. Autumn Christy 223. Dee Morgan 219. Tammy Jones 215. Lindsay Kasza 215. Emma Raleigh 214-200. Trinity Bush 213-203. Leslie West 211. Mary Patel 210. Robyn Adcock 203. Mary Farris 203. Alyssa Bird 202. Jackie Smith 201. Barbara Dyke 201. Pam Arndt 200.
Men — Cody Finley had the high men's game 289. Tom Adcock had the high men's series 778. Britt Sturgeon 750. Jon Alford 748. Mike Wilcox 726. Chris O'Neil 721. Doc Lewis 717. Rob Baser 713. Larry Larsen 713. Gabe Howell 711. Mike Farris 709. Michael Abel 709. Trevor Petro 703. Josh Hudson 700. Derek Bradshaw 279-277. Jason Queen 279-266-259. Tom Adcock 279-265. Britt Sturgeon 279-258-255. Rob Baser 279-258. Larry Porter 278. Marty Bradshaw 278. Doc Lewis 274. Chris O'Neil 270. Mike Wilcox 269. Eric Dudley 269. Jon Alford 268-268. Charles Brown 268-267-258. Ron Snyder 268. Jim Kramer 266. Steve McKee 266. Scott Bird 265. Mike Sorrentino 264. Ken Bean 264. Matt Ahrendt 259. Wayne Lingafelter 258-256. J. D. Runyon 257. Gary Wright 256. Brandon Poling 255. Michael Abel 255. Matt Seger 253. Mike Drake 253. Matt Murbarger 251.
12/19
YOUTH BOWLING SCORES
BANTAM
Boys -- Jaxon Queen 162-113-106. Kane Alford 161-135-111. Luke Swartz 144-137-116. Mason Griffin 99. Peyton Guenther 96. Kane Alford 407. Luke Swartz 397. Jaxon Queen 381. Mason Griffin 232.
Girls -- Chloe Griffin 110-106-95-311.
PREPS
Girls -- Emma York 144-132-123-399.