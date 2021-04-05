HONOR ROLL
At Spare Time Lanes
4/1
Women — Cynthia Howell had the high women's game 277. Chelsie Finch had the high women's series 726. Cynthia Howell 671. Taylor Bird 616. Lindsey Lacy 614. Connie Sargeant 610. Kendra Griffin 605. Trinity Bush 600. Diane McGee600. Chelsie Finch 257-245-227. Lindsey Lacy 233-224. Taylor Bird 227-203. Trinity Bush 225. Connie Sargeant 224-216. Kendra Griffin 224-204-203. Diane McGee 220-201.Mary Patel 215. Kaitlyn Crawford 210. Emma Raleigh 210. Sherry Reimer 204. Trisha Swartz 200.
Men — Tom Adcock had the high women's game 300. Sam Chirich had the high women's series 724. Ron Snyder 716. Mitch Aubert 713. Tom Adcock 713. Arthur Click 711. Gabe Howell 711. Doc Lewis 709. Tom Hector 709. Terrence Cloyd 708. Rick Chenoweth 279. Terrence Cloyd 279. Doug Teague 279. Rob Baser 278. Gary Plummer 278. Tom Hector 277-265-258. Sam Chirich 276-257. Doc Lewis 274. Brandon Roberts 270. Ken Wilkin 267. Mike Tanzyus 267. Ron Snyder 259. Jason Poe 259. Arthur Click 258. Jon Alford 258. Frank Bilyeu 257. Gabe Howell 256. Cody Finley 256. Jim Taylor 256. Kelly Ewing 256. Paul Carlton 256. Kyle Holliday 254. Brenden Kuhns 252.