HONOR ROLL
At Spare Time Lanes
3/25
Women — Lindsay Lacy had the high women's game 253. Chelsie Finch had the high women's series 698. Mandie Dietz 656-634-602. Taylor Bird 650. Amber Boone 628. Cynthia Howell 614 Amy Barry 603. Chelsie Finch 246-244-208. Mandie Dietz 240, 235, 230. Vonna Mears 236. Taylor Bird 231-226-225. Judy Shively 229. Amy Barry 225-213. Amber Boone 224-219. Cynthia Howell 221-205. Diane McGee 217. Kendra Griffin 214-206. Annette Topps 213. Nyssa Miller 208. Autumn Christy 205. Mary Patel 203-200. Louise Mrotzek 201. Pam Musser 200.
Men — Chris O'Neil had the high men's game 300 and also had the high men's series 858. Tom Adcock 805. Jason Meeks 766. Tim Kuhns 757. Brenden Kuhns 748. Clayton Griffin 711. Doug Teague 701. Brenden Kuhns 299-257. Tom Adcock 289-279. Tony Mahon 280. Adam Mackey 277. Jason Meeks 267-258-253. Jeff Meixner 267. Steve Binkley 266. Gabe Howell 259. Ron Snyder 258. Doug Teague 258. Keith Ferre 258. Clayton Griffin 257. James Heckwine 257. Chris Allen 256. Bernard Lane 256. Brandon Roberts 256. Tim Kuhns 255-254.
YOUTH BOWLING SCORES
BANTAMS
3/25
Boys -- Luke Swartz 344-127-117-100. Jaxon Queen 347-122-117-108. Jordan Holmes 359-121-117-111. Kane Alford 318-114-104-100. Jalen Holmes 268-103.
Girls -- Arielle Watters 287-118-90-79. Chloe Griffin 288-109.
PREPS
Boys -- Jordan Watters 467-202-161. Keenan Mears-Griffin 454-190-136-128. Glen King III 476-179-166-131.
JUNIOR/MAJORS
Boys -- Bobby McDonough 601-230. Lucas Boyd 601-227. Bryce Ruple 225.
Girls -- Carmen Howard 608-214-210.