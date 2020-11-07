BOWLING HONOR ROLL
At Spare Time Lanes
Women — Chelsie Finch had the high women's game 242 and the high women's series 650. Kendra Griffin 512-224. Trinity Bush 593-216. Cassidy Walters 593-205. Amber Boone 583-210. Valerie Alford 583-205. Mandie Dietz 572-216. Rebecca Bush 571-210. Diane McGee 582-214. Laura Stone 567-203. Mary Patel 556. Haley Scribner 553-203. Cassandra Anderson 535-2020. Crystal Madrigal 533. Rita Drane 228. Barb Dyke 213. Vicki Martin 210. Joe Fellows.
Men — Jason Queen had the high men's game 300. Marty Bradshaw had the high men's series 815. Jason Queen 758-754. Derek Bradshaw 757-289. Rob Baser 751-265. Tim Frey 736-268. Bill Barnett 731. Kyle Atchason 725-257. Gary Wright 722-268. Terry Young 716-278. Brenden Kuhns 715-258. Brent Finke 713-257. Ron Snyder 710-297. Tom Adcock 707-258. Steve Shae 705-257. Tom Hector 705-268. Shawn Reed 687-256. Ed Hullis 684-247. Frank Bilyue 682-254. Chris Young 681. Jon Alford 680. Marty Bradshaw 290. Doug Teague 289. Chris Lacy 289. Phil Barry 279. Keith Ferre 268. Chris Burns 267. Tim Kuhns 257. David West 257. Chris O'Neil 257. Steve Binkley 256. Kevin Smith 254. Darrell Beau 254. Aurther Clink 250. Larry Ponter 248. Kevin Wiseman 247.
