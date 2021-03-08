HONOR ROLL
At Spare Time Lanes
3/4
Women — Mary Patel had the high women's game 256. Kendra Griffin had the high women's series 680. Cassidy Walters 679. Mandie Dietz 661. Hanna Moore 657. Mary Patel 634. Alyssa Bird 619. Judy Shively 609. Taylor Bird 605. Trinity Bush 605. Chelsie Finch 604. Hannah Moore 246-217. Cassidy Walters 245-221-213. Kendra Griffin 244-235. Judy Shively 242. Mandie Dietz 237. Trinity Bush 234. Chelsie Finch 231-212. Alyssa Bird 227-212. Taylor Bird 216-211. Trish Logan 225. Diane McGee 204. Valerie Alford 203. Kaitlyn Crawford 201. Annette Topps 200.
Men — Tim Kuhns had the high men's game 300, and also had the high men's series 762. Chad Vandolah 750. Tom Adcock 737. Kyle Holliday 728-727. Rob Baser 726-712. Tom Hector 721-702. Jason Meeks 721-700. Tom Scribner 719. Gabe Howell 718. Kelly Ewing 712. Gary Wright 702. Kyle Holliday 278-256. Mike Drake 278. Jason Poe 268. Kelly Ewing 268. Chad Vandolah 267-258. Tom Hector 266-256. Kevin Besser 266. Frank Baecht 265. Rob Baser 259, 254. Tom Scribner 258. Gabe Howell 258. Jason Meeks 258. Tony Mahon 257. Pat Hilligoss 256. Mike Stewart 256. Keith Raleigh 254.