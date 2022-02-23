HONOR ROLL
At Spare Time Lanes
2/11
Women — Taylor Bird had the high women's game 269 and the high women's series 692. Hannah Moore 669-644. Cassie Walden 661. Mandie Dietz 652-606. Kendra Griffin 622. Trinity Bush 615. Bobbie Young 607. Cynthia Howell 604. Kendra Griffin 258. Hannah Moore 255-235-227. Tammy Jones 247. Bobbie Young 247. Mandie Dietz 236-227-225. Trinity Bush 235-216-204. Mary Patel 226-216. Cynthia Howell 220-205-204. Leanne Clark 220. Diana Finley 216. Jo Fellows 213. Carly Haines 211. Kristi Snyder 202. Annette Topps 201. Joan Dougherty 201.
Men — Ben McCoy had the high men's game 299. Gabe Howell had the high men's series 762. Derek Bradshaw 757. Ben McCoy 757. Mike Sorrentino 749. Jason Queen 743. Travis Dudley 738. Tony Griffin 715. Terrence Cloyd 712. Rob Baser 706. Britt Sturgeon 705. Terrence Cloyd 278-259. Jason Queen 277-254. Derek Bradshaw 275-258-258. Gabe Howell 268-255-239. Mark O'Laughlin 267. Travis Dudley 267. Mike Sorrentino 266-257. Jon Alford 259. Tom Adcock 258. Rob Baser 257. Neal Smalley 256. Daniel Burnham 256. Tony Griffin 254. Brandon Bond 252. Cody Finley 252.
2/18
Women — Rebecca Bush had the high women's game 257. Coral Sager had the high women's series 678. Taylor Bird 670-668. Cynthia Howell 669. Chelsie Finch 668. Rebecca Bush 635. Cassie Walden 620. Alyssa Bird 608. Alyssa Bird 247. Chelsie Finch 237-225-206. Taylor Bird 236-227-226. Cassie Walden 236-204. Coral Sager 235-227-216. Sarah Hicks 230. Cynthia Howell 227-226-224. Mandie Dietz 226. Kendra Griffin 223-204. Annette Topps 219. Kristi Snyder 215. Mary McGlade 214. Lindsay Kasza 213. Lorita Pugh 207. Lesa Woodruff 207. Kelly Harrison 206-205. Trinity Bush 206-202. Mary Patel 203. Louise Mrotzek 202. Virginia Doyle 201. Leanne Clark 200.
Men — Wayne Lingafelter had the high men's game 278. Shawn Reed had the high men's series 750. Matt Howard 734. Ron Snyder 708. Clayton Griffin 705. Wayne Lingafelter 704. Tom Adcock 266-256. Steve Ragsdale 268. Mike Swartz 267. Shawn Reed 266. Clayton Griffin 259. Derek Bradshaw 258. Kevin Wiseman 258. Steve Shae 258. Matt Howard 257-245-232. Gary Wright 257. Pat Hagemeyer 257. George Pugh III 256. Mike Wilkin Jr. 255. Terrence Cloyd 251.