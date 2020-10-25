 Skip to main content
Bowling
Bowling

HONOR ROLL

At Spare Time Lanes

Women — Taylor  had the high women's game 268. Hanna Moore had the high women's series 691. Taylor Bird 677-635. Chelsie Finch 674-654-244. Alyssa Bird 648-246. Maudie Dietz 641-233. Trinity Bush 629-653-235. Kendra Griffin 611-236. Connie Sargeaut 601-212. Cynthia Howell 589-221. Haley Scribner 569-211. Hanna Moore 246. Laura Stone 235. Colleen Brinkeotter 209. Jewet Meeks 204.

Men — Tom Adcock had the high men's game 300. Pat Hilligoss had the high men's series 792. Tom Adcock 790-730. Kevin Besser 733-279. Doug Teague 729-247. Mike Sorrentino 725-259. Bill Banlett 722-267. Larry Porter 720-278. Ron Synder 712-255. Bike Brummitt 697. Shawn Reed 693. Wayne Lingafelter 686-267. Rob Baser 683. Jason Queen 683-257. Dan Gorbel 685-279. Tom Hector 682. Aurther Click 678. Gabe Howell 678-259. Travis Dudley 669-256. Russ Utterback 663. Eric Dudley 660. Frank Biltur 290. JD Runyon 287. Pat Hilligoss 279. Tony Griffin 279. Dave Zellars 267. Tim Frey 267. Kent Peterson 267. Chris Lacy 266. Tony Mahon 266. Adam Moore 254. Steve McKee 254. Josh Hudson 254. Keith Ferry 254. Mike Stewart 252. Derek Bradshaw 249.

