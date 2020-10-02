HONOR ROLL
At Spare Time Lanes
Women — Valerie Alford and Cynthia Howell had the high women's game 257. Cynthia Howell had the high women's series 738. Diane McGee 649-235. Valerie Alford 638. Cassidy Walters 624-225. Trisha Swartz 618-248. Alyssa Bird 616-246. Trinity Bush 605-233. Pam Musser 595-235. Kendra Griffin 589-214. Chelsie Finch 587-211. Lindsay Kasza 584-211. Taylor Bird 573-205. Laura Stone 572-205. Haley Scribner 576-201. Annette Topps 564-233. Mary Patel 544. Courtney Settles 540-205. Connie Sargeant 537. Amber Boone 537. Cathy Redding 203. Lesa Woodruff 200.
Men — Frank Bilyue had the high men's game 299. Brian Allen had the high men's series 728. Frank Bilyue 724. Shawn Reed 724-268. Cody Finley 720-258. Marty Bradshaw 715-265. Derek Bradshaw 724-265. Charlie Brown 713-256. Tony Mahon 710-278. Dee Morgan 708-277. Larry Porter 703. Travis Dudley 698-258. Bill Barnett 694-248. Mike Brummitt 694-249. Gabe Howell 689-255. Wayne Lungafelten 686-245. Larry Larsen 684-246. Steve McKee 682-255. Rusty Davis 681-266. Tim Kuhns 679-258. Scott Bird 677-247. Mike Sorrentino 677-258. Brian Allen 289. Jason Queen 269. Chris Lacy 266. Jeff Camp 265. Kyle Holliday 264. Wendell Boyd 258. Josh Bright 257. Brandon Poling 257. Gary Wright 256. Gary Beau 253. Jack Vandervanter 253. Chris O'Neil 248. Chris Allen 248. Keith Frank 247. Terrance Cloyd 246. Lance Amos 246. Randy Canten 245. Garry Davis 245. Rob Basen 245.
