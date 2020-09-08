 Skip to main content
Bowling
Bowling

BOWLING HONOR ROLL

At Spare Time Lanes

Women — Trinity Bush had the high women's game 258. Maudie Dietz had the high women's series 655. Kendra Griffin 633-234. Trinity Bush 633-258. Taylor Bird 609-215. Cynthia Howell 208-215. Alyssa Bird 614-248. Annette Topps 578. Connie Sargeaut 571-212. Jackie Smith 558. Nysaa Miller 556-223. Colleen Brinkoetter 530. Cathy Redding 527. Sherry Reimer 525-210. Maudie Dietz 655-235. Carol Mcgonigle 205

