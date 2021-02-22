BOWLING HONOR ROLL
At Spare Time Lanes
2/20
Women — Cynthia Howell had the high women's game 267. Hanna Moore had the high women's series 693. Cynthia Howell 670. Mandie Dietz 669-650-245. Taylor Bird 666-258. Mary Patel 649-228. Chelsie Finch 623-234. Valerie Alford 618-234. Diane McGee 615-216. Sandra Hector 614-233. Connie Sargeant 600-226. Autumn Christy 569. Kendra Griffin 568. Heather Steele 541-202. Heather Larsen 530. Hanna Moore 255. Aaron Barnett 211.
Men — Charlie Brown had the high men's game 790. Tom Adcock had high men's series 790. Brenden Kuhns 755-278. Britt Sturgeon 751-279. Chad Vandolah 750-278. Tom Adcock 749-279. Gary Wright 742-279. Gary Wright 742-267. Jason Queen 738-268. Tim Kuhns 736-270. Charlie Brown 734. Tim Frey 721-289. Cody Finley 708-280. Kelly Ewing 702-259. Gabe Howell 702-267. Bill Barnett 698. Mike Drake 692-290. James Box 691. Jim Taylor 690-259. Eric Dudley 684-258. Frank Bilyue 681-258. Tony Griffin 673. Clayton Griffin 278. Mike Wilcox 276. Bernard Lane 262. Jason Meeks 258. Steve Ragsdale 257. Travis Dudley 257. Tony Mahon 255. Rusty Davis 254. Terrence Cloyd 254. Ron Snyder 249. Mike Jacocks 249. Jeff Miexner 247. Larry Porter 247. Scott Bird 246. Paul Carlton 245. Doug Teague.
Women — Chelsie Flinch had the high women's game 269 and also the high women's series 730. Mandie Dietz 659-639-273. Lindsay Lacy 656-248. Cynthia Howell 651-617-232. Vonna Meaks 644-237. Trinity Bush 638-226. Mary Patel 636-621-221. Hanna Moore 634-226. Kendra Griffin 637-623-235. Amy Barry 622-234. Taylor Bird 621-239. Laura Stone 597-230. Jackie Smith 596-229. Haley Scribner 583-236. McKenzie Mahon 573-244. Pam Musser 571-225. Laura Wagoner 570-210. Amber Boone 587-219. Cortney Stettles 550-203. Aylssa Bird 235. Annette Topps 232. Barb Dyke 202.
Men — Logan Bruner had the high men's game 300 and high men's series 831. Terrence Cloyd 777. Gabe Howell 764-278. Clayton Griffin 761-277. Chris Allen 759-287. Britt Sturgeon 735-287. Brian Allen 738-264. Tom Adcock 733-263. Larry Porter 717-248. Jack VanDevanter 713-290. Jeff Miexner 714. Gary Wright 712-704-257. Cody Finley 710-278. Kelly Ewing 707-278. Chris O'Neil 704-258. Derek Bradshaw 704-252. Kenny Bean 701-257. Chad Vandolah 700-255. Brenden Kuhns 697-278. Terrence Cloyd 279. Steve Shae 268. Paul Nosek 266. Rob Baser 263. Travis Dudley 259. Arthur Click 258. Kenny Wilkin 258. Dave Lehew 258. Keith Ferre 257. Bob Moore 256. Mike Newberry 256. James Heckwine 257. Scott Bird 248. Jon Alford 258.