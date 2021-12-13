HONOR ROLL
At Spare Time Lanes
12/3
Women — Trisha Swartz had the high women's game 266. Mandie Dietz had the high women's series 714. Chelsie Finch 666-639. Taylor Bird 664. Kendra Griffin 656. Hannah Moore 640. Mary Patel 624. Trisha Swartz 617. Cynthia Howell 608. Mandie Dietz 257-236-221. Chelsie Finch 246-235- 234. Kendra Griffin 246-223-212. Jenet Meeks 243. Hannah Moore 237-212. Mary Patel 236-223- 216. Annette Topps 226-205. Taylor Bird 225-224-215. Kris Brewe 221. Kelly Harrison 215-214. Kristi Snyder 215. Cynthia Howell 214-206. Tammy Jones 214. Trinity Bush 205.Margo Freeman 202. Missy Duff 201. Alyssa Bird 200.
Men — Rob Baser and Jason Queen both had the high men's game 300. Tom Adcock had the high men's series 783. Rob Baser 752. Ron Gerald 746. Darrell Bean 738. Jim Holliday 734. Brent Finke 732. Doc Lewis 728. Jason Queen 726. Josh Hudson 711. Brad Bagley 703. John Bright Jr 701. Doc Lewis 299. Rob Ernst 280. Tom Adcock 279-268. Brent Finke 278. Kevin Besser 278. Ron Gerald 269. Jon Alford 268. Chris O'Neil 268. Kaleb Mattingly 267. Jeff Meixner 266. Shane Burns 263. Darrell Bean 262. Bill Barnett 259-254. Josh Hudson 259. Terrence Cloyd 258. Charles Brown 257. Keith Raleigh 257. Mike Drake 257. Travis Dudley 256. Brandon Roberts 256. Rich Wessel 254.