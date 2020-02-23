Box office goes 'Sonic' again but hears 'Call of the Wild'

LOS ANGELES — The hedgehog edged the sled dog by a nose at the box office.

"Sonic: The Hedgehog" zoomed to the top of the box office with a take of $26.3 million in its second weekend while audiences ignored critics and heeded "The Call of the Wild" as the Harrison Ford CGI dog flick finished a close second with $24.8 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.

It was a strong weekend for both films, with each outperforming expectations and overcoming early doubts about design problems.

Paramount Pictures' Sega video game adaptation "Sonic the Hedgehog" was a laughingstock when its first trailer was released last year, but after a delay and a title-character makeover, the film has now spent two weeks atop the box office and brought in over $200 million globally.

20th Century Studios' "The Call of the Wild" was also mocked by many on social media for its CGI dog — the first five film adaptations of Jack London's 1903 novel all used real ones — and reviews were decidedly mixed with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 62 percent, but moviegoers bought into the digital dog and his 77-year-old co-star, who would have won the weekend were it not for a late surge from "Sonic."