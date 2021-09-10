Boxed in: Edwardsville's defense bottles Champaign Central's attack 48-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Edwardsville on Friday as it blanked Champaign Central 48-0 on September 10 in Illinois football action.
Defense dominated a scoreless fourth quarter, helping the Tigers finish off the Maroons.
Edwardsville's power showed as it carried a 48-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Edwardsville's offense roared to a 41-0 lead over Champaign Central at the intermission.
Edwardsville opened with a 34-0 advantage over Champaign Central through the first quarter.
