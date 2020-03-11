Brad Biggs: Clock is ticking for the Bears to decide if Leonard Floyd is worth $13.2 million this season

Asked about Floyd’s production in relation to his 2020 salary, Pace backed Floyd when he spoke at the end of last season.

“We’re happy with Leonard,” Pace said. “I know the stats don’t always say that, but Leonard does a lot of things that may be a little bit undervalued. The versatility that he provides, the things he can do in coverage, there aren’t a lot of outside linebackers that can provide (that). Would we like more production from him? Yeah. Would he like that? Yeah. But there’s a lot of things that he does that we like.

“As far as his contract, we’re never going to get into those things, but we like Leonard. We’re glad he’s here.”

At the scouting combine last month, Pace reiterated the value the Bears place on Floyd’s versatility.

“He’s close in a lot of areas when you look at the pressures and those things,” Pace said. “He just needs to finish a little better on the quarterback. But when you’re evaluating him, you have to factor in everything: his run defense, his ability in coverage. We consider him our Sam outside linebacker, so we value what he can do in coverage and think sometimes that goes a little underrated … for a guy of his stature. Not many outside linebackers can drop in coverage like he does.”