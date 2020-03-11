Brad Biggs: Clock is ticking for the Bears to decide if Leonard Floyd is worth $13.2 million this season

CHICAGO — Before the Bears launch into free agency March 18, a period in which they are expected to address their lackluster offense, it’s worth keeping an eye on what they decide to do with a key defensive player.
The status of 2016 first-round draft pick Leonard Floyd is being closely watched around the league. Some believe the Bears might part with the outside linebacker, which would clear his $13.2 million salary and identical cap hit from the books.
General manager Ryan Pace has spoken highly of Floyd’s talent and versatility, but the Bears’ actions will tell us how they feel about him at that pay level, a figure generated by the fifth-year option in his contract. His salary is guaranteed only for injury at this point, but if he’s on the roster when the new league year begins March 18, it would become fully guaranteed.
“We’re like every team,” one source said. “Our personnel team puts together a list of players that could be cap casualties, and his name popped up. He’s probably on the same list all around the league.”
The Bears aren’t necessarily down on Floyd, but it’s possible Pace and the coaching staff believe they can replace him with a substantially cheaper starter at a position where the club lacks depth — perhaps with a player who offers more pass-rushing ability. That would allow the Bears to earmark leftover resources for other areas of need.
Asked about Floyd’s production in relation to his 2020 salary, Pace backed Floyd when he spoke at the end of last season.
“We’re happy with Leonard,” Pace said. “I know the stats don’t always say that, but Leonard does a lot of things that may be a little bit undervalued. The versatility that he provides, the things he can do in coverage, there aren’t a lot of outside linebackers that can provide (that). Would we like more production from him? Yeah. Would he like that? Yeah. But there’s a lot of things that he does that we like.
“As far as his contract, we’re never going to get into those things, but we like Leonard. We’re glad he’s here.”
At the scouting combine last month, Pace reiterated the value the Bears place on Floyd’s versatility.
“He’s close in a lot of areas when you look at the pressures and those things,” Pace said. “He just needs to finish a little better on the quarterback. But when you’re evaluating him, you have to factor in everything: his run defense, his ability in coverage. We consider him our Sam outside linebacker, so we value what he can do in coverage and think sometimes that goes a little underrated … for a guy of his stature. Not many outside linebackers can drop in coverage like he does.”
As much as the Bears appreciate Floyd’s versatility in coverage and run defense, can his 11 1/2 sacks over the last three seasons justify his salary, knowing he could depart in free agency a year from now?
Cutting Floyd would not be controversial from the standpoint that he hasn’t played up to his draft status as the ninth pick in 2016, when the Bears traded up two spots to get him, presumably to prevent the Giants from taking him at No. 10. The last thing the team wants is to turn him loose and then watch his career take off elsewhere. But Floyd has played under two defensive staffs now and has not been a consistent edge rusher.
Pace already has had one top-10 pick leave. Wide receiver Kevin White, the No. 7 pick in 2015, appeared in only 14 games in four seasons, producing 25 receptions and no touchdowns. He left after his contract expired in 2018. While Floyd surely would find a market if he enters free agency, White is out of football after the Cardinals cut him last August.
Embattled quarterback Mitch Trubisky and inside linebacker Roquan Smith are Pace’s only other first-round picks. The Bears declined to say if they will exercise Trubisky’s fifth-year option, perhaps with the goal of making them appear open to all possibilities at the position. A decision on that option is not due until late May, and the team’s pursuit of a veteran in free agency or via trade will be the biggest offseason news for the Bears.
Floyd had seven sacks as a rookie in 2016, breaking out with two sacks and a fumble recovered for a touchdown in Week 7 in Green Bay. He has been at his best against the Packers, totaling 7 1/2 sacks, seven tackles for a loss and 10 quarterback hits in eight games.
He has failed to match that production against other opponents, and the expected boost with the arrival of Khalil Mack never happened. Floyd’s failure to capitalize on opportunities Mack created has to be most vexing for the Bears. He had one sack over the final 15 games last season.
Still, it’s the cost of the fifth-year option that creates the dilemma. Floyd’s cap hit for 2020 ranks ninth among NFL linebackers, ahead of many players who are significantly more productive when it comes to getting to the quarterback.
His cap hit would make it difficult to trade Floyd as a one-year rental. Another source suggested the Bears might try to work out a deal for Floyd to play for less money, but that’s not a proposition he’s likely to accept. There is the possibility of a multiyear extension, but Floyd would be better served to negotiate that type of contract after a breakout season.
The Bears don’t have good depth at the position as Aaron Lynch — their third option — is a pending unrestricted free agent. But free agency does offer a handful of possibilities.
Top options such as Jadeveon Clowney, Yannick Ngakoue, Matt Judon, Shaquil Barrett and Bud DuPree likely will be too expensive for the Bears if their current teams don’t re-sign or franchise-tag them. But Markus Golden, Kyle Van Noy and Vic Beasley, whom the Falcons took one pick after White in 2015, are free agents the Bears could consider. Pace also could try to solidify the position in the draft.
But for now, the clock is ticking for Floyd.