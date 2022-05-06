Macon County Animal Control and Care Center is open and running operations as normal. We are doing our best to... View on PetFinder
According to court records, Xoey Glenn was beaten, blindfolded, bound and forced to stand in a closet for nearly three hours April 12 by her mother and her mother's boyfriend.
An accident in front of St. Teresa High School late Friday sent two Decatur residents to a local hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.
Motorcyclist Brett Cue could see a crowd of approximately 3,000 spectators 25 feet below him Saturday night as he prepared to jump his dirt bike off of the World's Largest Rocking Chair.
Binkley had a 36-year coaching career at Warrensburg where he became the most successful coach in Macon County basketball history, with 724 career wins.
Allissa L. Martin, 27, was found dead that same day, at the bottom of a parking garage near Busch Stadium after a Cardinals-Cubs game.
Amber Johnson, a teacher and girls' track coach at the schoo, was injured in a traffic accident late Friday.
Two carjacking suspects have been pronounced dead after jumping into the Little Calumet River early Saturday morning.
Many downstate Illinois residents will see a massive spike in their electricity bills starting in June.
Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of Grammy-winning The Judds, has died at 76. Take a look back at The Judds' musical careers.
The incident is highlighted as part of the department's "crime of the week" series.
