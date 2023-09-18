US-CHINA: President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, met with China's foreign minister Wang Yi over the past two days on the Mediterranean island nation of Malta in an effort that the White House said Sunday was intended to "responsibly maintain the relationship."

SUSPECT ACQUITTED: Ramsey County Judge Kelly Olmstead on Friday acquitted Antonio Dupree Wright of Minnesota of fatally shooting three people and wounding two others in St. Paul last year in a case that hinged on an alibi defense. Wright's lawyer said he was in Chicago at the time.

SOUTH CAROLINA: A Marine Corps pilot safely ejected from a fighter jet over North Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday afternoon and the search for his missing aircraft was focused on two lakes north of North Charleston, military officials said.

BAND DIRECTOR: An Alabama high school band director was shocked with a stun gun and arrested Thursday night after Birmingham police said he wouldn't tell his band to stop playing. He's charged with disorderly conduct, harassment and resisting arrest.

BEIRUT: A top official with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah group said Sunday that Palestinian and Lebanese officials have given militant Islamist groups in Lebanon's largest Palestinian refugee camp until the end of the month to hand over the accused killers of a Fatah general.

POLAND: Poland began to enforce a European Union ban Sunday on all Russian-registered passenger cars seeking to enter the country — the latest in a series of sanctions on Russia in punishment for its war against Ukraine.

BERLIN: German police said dozens of people, including at least 26 officers, were injured during unrest surrounding an Eritrean cultural festival in the southwestern city of Stuttgart. Shortly before the event was set to begin Saturday afternoon, around 200 protesters began throwing stones, bottles and other items at police officers and participants of the event.