GREECE FLOODING: The death toll from severe flooding in central Greece rose to 10 people Friday, while another four remained missing, the country's civil protection minister said. Rescue crews in helicopters and boats ferried hundreds of people to safety.

ABORTION PILLS: In an appeal filed Friday, the Supreme Court was asked to reverse an appellate ruling that would cut off mail-order access to mifepristone, a drug used in the most common method of abortion in the U.S.

ROCKET: SpaceX must take 63 corrective actions and apply for a modified Federal Aviation Administration license before it can launch its mega rocket, Starship, again after its debut ended in an explosion, the agency said Friday.

MALI: A military camp in northern Mali was attacked Friday, a day after two assaults by alQaida-linked insurgents killed 49 civilians and 15 government soldiers, the military said.

UKRAINE: Russian authorities are holding local elections this weekend in occupied parts of Ukraine in an effort to tighten their grip on territories Moscow illegally annexed a year ago and still does not fully control. Kyiv and the West denounced the voting, which ends Sunday, for Russian-installed legislatures in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

HEAT WAVE: The heat that gripped much of the nation seeped into New England, forcing schools to close or send kids home early Friday, while the mayor of Boston declared a heat emergency.