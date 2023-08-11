PURDUE PHARMA: The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked a nationwide settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma that would shield members of the Sackler family who own the company from civil lawsuits over the toll of opioids. The justices agreed to a request from the Biden administration to put the brakes on the deal reached last year with state and local governments.

COURT CHALLENGE: All 16 Michigan Republicans accused in a fake elector scheme to keep former President Donald Trump in power are challenging the charges, after the final nine either pleaded not guilty or had a judge enter the pleas on their behalf Thursday in state court.

ECUADOR: Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, who recently pledged to root out corruption and lock up the country's "thieves," was fatally shot at a political rally Wednesday in the capital as the South American country reels from drug-related crime and violence.

MOON MISSION: Russia is scheduled to launch its first mission to the moon in nearly 50 years on Friday, pitting it in a space race with India, which is also aiming to land a lunar craft this month. The launch of the Luna-25 craft to the moon will be Russia's first since 1976.

POLAND: Poland intends to put 10,000 soldiers along its border with Belarus, the country's defense minister said Thursday as Warsaw worries about the presence of Russian-linked mercenaries in Belarus and migrants trying to cross the border without authorization.

JURY THREATS: Self-proclaimed white supremacist Hardy Carroll Lloyd of Follansbee, West Virginia, was arrested Thursday on charges that he made online threats toward the jury and witnesses at the trial of Robert Bowers, who killed 11 congregants at a Pittsburgh synagogue, the U.S. Justice Department said.