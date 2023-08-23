PAKISTAN RESCUE: Army commandos using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift rescued six children and two adults from a broken cable car dangling hundreds of feet above a canyon Tuesday in a remote part of Pakistan, authorities said.

MILITARY CANCERS: No harmful levels of carcinogenic PCBs were found inside the missile launch facilities at F.E. Warren Air Force base in Wyoming, the service said Tuesday as it looks for possible causes of cancers reported among its nuclear missile community.

SUMMIT: The White House announced Tuesday that President Joe Biden will attend next month's Group of 20 summit in New Delhi, India. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said meetings and sideline talks will focus on climate change and Russia's war in Ukraine, among other things.

NIGER: The Executive Council of the 55-nation African Union on Tuesday suspended Niger from all of its institutions and activities "until the effective restoration of constitutional order" after mutinous soldiers overthrew Niger's democratically elected president last month.

HOMES: Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell 2.2% in July from June, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.07 million amid high mortgage rates and low inventory. Sales slumped 16.6% compared with July last year. It was also the lowest home sales for the month of July since 2010.

CARIBBEAN: Authorities in the Dominican Republic shut schools and government offices Tuesday as Tropical Storm Franklin took aim at the island of Hispaniola that it shares with Haiti and threatened to unleash landslides and heavy floods.