SANTOS: Rep. George Santos wants to protect family members by asking the courts to keep his bond co-signers secret as he fights criminal charges, his lawyer told a Long Island federal judge Friday as he asked her to reverse a magistrate judge's decision to make the names public. News outlets challenged the sealing of records regarding the cosigners after Santos pleaded not guilty on May 10 to a 13-count indictment.

COLOMBIA: Colombia's government and its largest remaining guerrilla group — the National Liberation Army, or ELN — agreed Friday to a six-month cease-fire at talks in Cuba in the latest attempt to resolve a conflict dating back to the 1960s.

SCHOOL RESTROOMS: Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed Republican-sponsored legislation Thursday to restrict use of public school restrooms by transgender students. Last month, Hobbs vetoed a bill that would have compelled schools not to refer to transgender students by the names or pronouns they identify with.

RAPPER KILLED: Jermarcus Johnson, 26, of Tennessee, pleaded guilty Friday to helping two other men charged shoot and kill rapper Young Dolph in a daytime ambush at a Memphis bakery.

SUDAN: The Sudanese government announced late Thursday that the U.N. envoy to the country and key mediator in its brutal conflict is no longer welcome as the warring sides in the African nation agreed to a new, 24-hour cease-fire.

VOLCANO: Philippine troops, police and rescue workers began forcibly evacuating residents within a 3½-mile radius of the Mayon Volcano's crater Friday as its increasing unrest indicated a violent eruption of one of the country's most active volcanoes is possible within weeks or days.

— Associated Press