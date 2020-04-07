briefs for A5 for April 8

Shooting victim mum

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man shot and wounded in the right elbow Monday morning claims to know little about the incident.

Written police reports said the 39-year-old man was wounded about 8:30 a.m. while sitting in a car in the 1100 block of East Main Street.

“He said he didn’t know anything and was being uncooperative with police,” said Decatur police Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland. “We have no suspect information.”

Copeland said he was not aware of any connection with this incident and the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Devin Slater on Sunday afternoon near Montgomery Place. A Decatur man, Bryant K. Bunch, 44, has been arrested in that case after being sought on a warrant for first degree murder and later surrendering himself.

Tax clinic postponed

LONG CREEK — A senior citizen tax freeze clinic scheduled for Thursday, April 9, at Long Creek Township office has been postponed. The clinic will be rescheduled at a later date.

Killed bicyclist identified

MAHOMET — A Mahomet man killed when his bicycle was in collision with a semi-truck was named Tuesday as David Powell, 46.