Briefs 3/14

No injuries
in house fire
DECATUR— The Decatur Fire Department says no injuries came from a Thursday night house fire that caused several thousand dollars in damages.
Fire Inspector Mike Wigginton said crews were dispatched to 3006 S. Olympia Drive at 11:38 p.m. after police officers in the area noticed the fire. The owner was inside the house when the fire started and had just been waking up.
The fire caused approximately $50,000 worth of damages to the house and around $15,000 to items inside, according to Wigginton.
An investigation by the Decatur Fire Investigations Bureau found that the fire started from a spontaneous combustion from the polyurethane coating on house floors combined with rags in a nearby garbage tote. The homeowner had been getting house floors redone.
He was displaced with no injuries and provided shelter by a friend, Wigginton said.
Police: Man found
with crack, ecstasy
DECATUR — Police say a man found with crack cocaine and ecstasy pills was arrested early Wednesday morning on the west side of Decatur.
Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the 29-year-old man was driving with a revoked license and fled from a traffic stop at 1:07 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Wood Street. He was taken into custody and found to be in possession of 2.5 grams of crack cocaine and 50 ecstasy pills, according to police.
The suspect was arrested and booked Wednesday into the Macon County Jail on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and resisting or obstructing a police officer. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.
A 10% cash bond amount has been set at $5,000.
Police seek man
for battery, damage
DECATUR — Police say they are seeking a Decatur man for aggravated battery and criminal damage charges after a Wednesday evening dispute.
Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers responded to a domestic situation at the 900 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive where the 19-year-old man reportedly battered his sister's 23-year-old boyfriend by kicking his arm several times.
The suspect also pulled off the door handle of the victim's car while attempting to open it and punched the hood and a rear panel, leaving dents, according to police.
Copeland said the dispute began when the suspect's 21-year-old sister and her boyfriend arrived at her house, but she refused to get out of the car due to an argument they were having.
The boyfriend then drove her to his mother's house on North Martin Luther King where they were followed and confronted by the suspect and three male friends, police say.
Moultrie County
propane tank fire
MOULTRIE COUNTY — Area fire departments were called to the scene of a propane tank fire Friday afternoon in Moultrie County.
Captain Chris Wright of the Sullivan Fire Department said the situation was causing around a mile of roads near the 2351 County Road 500 East between Dalton City and Lovington to be blocked off.
Other departments said no further information could be shared at this time.