Blood drive planned in Decatur on Monday

MOUNT ZION — The Mount Zion Ministerial Alliance and ImpactLife will be holding a blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. Monday, June 12, at the Antioch Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 5409 E. US 36, Decatur.

Donors will receive a voucher for a gift card to Amazon, Target and more, or bonus points for the ImpactLife Store.

Donors must be older than 17 and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required.

For more information, call 800-747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org.