Rotary awards $5,500 in grants to Decatur groups

The Decatur Parks Foundation received $1,500, the Decatur Family YMCA and American Red Cross received $1,000; and the Decatur Area Arts Council, Sista Girls & Friends, Girl Scouts of Central Illinois and the Salvation Army of Decatur & Macon County each received $500.

“Rotarians give and serve, and through their generosity, they are making a different locally and globally,” said Decatur Rotary Club 180 President Tim Sadler. “Our annual community grants program is one of many ways we get to partner with other organizations that are making a difference here in Decatur and Macon County.”