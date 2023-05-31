Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DeWitt County Museum to host 'Secrets of the David Davis Mansion' June 11

CLINTON — The DeWitt County Museum Association will present "Secrets of the David Davis Mansion" at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at the C.H. Moore Homestead & DeWitt County Museum, 219 E. Woodlawn, Clinton.

The free presentation will be given by Dr. Marcia Young, former site manager of the David Davis Mansion in Bloomington and recipient of the Illinois State Historical Society's Lifetime Achievement Award.

The David Davis Mansion was once home to various notable individuals, including Judge David Davis and his wife, Sarah. The last biography about the mansion, "Historic Structures Report," was published in 1987, but a great deal of new information has been found since then.

Young will discuss discoveries she made while researching and writing the book "The David Davis Mansion 1872-2022: 150 Years at Clover Lawn." The book also details the friendship between David Davis and C.H. Moore.

Call 217-935-6066 for more information.