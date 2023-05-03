Vintage tractors to be centerpiece of Argenta event

ARGENTA — More than three dozen vintage tractors are expected to be on hand at this year's Farming in the 50s.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, in downtown Argenta.

In addition to the vintage tractors, there will be vintage engine exhibits, antiques and handmade goods for sale. Exhibits will be available throughout downtown and at Garriott's Antiques.

Attendance is free of charge.

Food and drink will be available from Bargenta, Smoking Jayson’s and Kups & Kones coffee and ice cream shop.

Any individuals interested in exhibiting in the tractor show should contact Martin Bayless of Annella Farms at 217-201-3580.

A rain date for the event is set for May 20.

Forsyth to celebrate the first Friday of the month

FORSYTH — The village of Forsyth has invited the public to its first Forsyth First Friday event from 4 to 8 p.m. May 5, at 500 W. Weaver Road, in the tennis court parking lots.

More than 40 vendors will be in attendance, along with food merchants and live music featuring Ashley Riley from 5 to 7 p.m.

The First Friday events will continue each month on the first Fridays through October.

Crafts, produce and other vendors will be part of the event. The dinners will support the local FFA.

Admission is free.

For more information, visit the Forsyth Facebook page.