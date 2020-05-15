12th positive in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY — Officials of the Shelby County Health Department announced Friday a 12th county resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
The 80-year-old female resident was tested on May 6 after showing symptoms and was placed in isolation. Out of the 11 other positive cases in Shelby County, nine have been released from isolation, one is currently isolated at home and one has died, the health department said.
The health department recommends that residents practice social distancing, wash hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water and avoid touching the face with unwashed hands to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Four new cases in Christian County
CHRISTIAN COUNTY — Four total new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Christian and Montgomery counties, officials said Friday.
Christ-Mont Emergency Management officials announced two new cases of COVID-19 in Christian County and two new cases in Montgomery County with no new deaths.
As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, Christian County reported 31 total positive tests including four deaths and 608 negative tests. Montgomery County has 35 positive tests including one death and 733 negative tests.
Woman faces battery charge
DECATUR — Police say a Decatur woman is a facing preliminary domestic battery charge for grabbing her ex-girlfriend's hair and punching her several times in the face.
Police in a written affidavit said that about at 6 p.m. on May 1, officers were called to the 3700 block of North Woodford Street, where the 31-year-old woman had been hitting her 20-year-old ex-girlfriend. Approaching the victim while she was retrieving groceries from her car, the woman "grabbed her hair, wrapped it around her hand to obtain a firm grasp, and began punching," according to the affidavit.
Police say the victim was punched in her face around eight to nine times with a closed fist, which left minor swelling and discoloration near her left eye and a swollen, bloody nose.
The woman was arrested Friday morning on a preliminary misdemeanor charge of domestic battery and was booked into Macon County Jail. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office. A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed the woman was released on $300 bond, meaning bail was set at $3,000
Police seek theft suspect
DECATUR— Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect in a theft investigation.
Anyone with information or who can identify the individual pictured is asked to contact Decatur police Detective Reed at (217) 424-2734 between 3 and 11 p.m. Information can also be shared anytime through Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!