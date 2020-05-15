DECATUR — Police say a Decatur woman is a facing preliminary domestic battery charge for grabbing her ex-girlfriend's hair and punching her several times in the face.

Police in a written affidavit said that about at 6 p.m. on May 1, officers were called to the 3700 block of North Woodford Street, where the 31-year-old woman had been hitting her 20-year-old ex-girlfriend. Approaching the victim while she was retrieving groceries from her car, the woman "grabbed her hair, wrapped it around her hand to obtain a firm grasp, and began punching," according to the affidavit.

Police say the victim was punched in her face around eight to nine times with a closed fist, which left minor swelling and discoloration near her left eye and a swollen, bloody nose.

The woman was arrested Friday morning on a preliminary misdemeanor charge of domestic battery and was booked into Macon County Jail. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office. A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed the woman was released on $300 bond, meaning bail was set at $3,000

Police seek theft suspect

DECATUR— Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect in a theft investigation.

Anyone with information or who can identify the individual pictured is asked to contact Decatur police Detective Reed at (217) 424-2734 between 3 and 11 p.m. Information can also be shared anytime through Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

