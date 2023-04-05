Poetry event scheduled for Millikin Homestead

DECATUR — Millikin University alumni Jim Wilkerson and Colleen Hillyer will be featured during the last Poetry at the Homestead at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St., Decatur.

Admission is $10 per person. Children under age 10 are admitted for free.

Wilkerson is a 1996 Millikin graduate and has been published in various poetry publications. He also published a book of poetry entitled "Millikin Poems: A Personal Look at College Life."

Hillyer has a flute studio, but also teaches music at Decatur's St. Teresa High School, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School and Holy Family Catholic School.

For more information on the event or the artists, visit jamesmillikinhomestead.com.