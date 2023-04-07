Decatur Park District gets state funding for bike path bridge

DECATUR — Decatur Park District will receive funding for a new pedestrian/bicycle path bridge from the Illinois Department of Transportation Enhancement Program, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced.

The park district project received $949,390 for the bridge, which will be in Fairview Park over Stevens Creek.

It was one of many projects statewide sharing $127.9 million in funding to support alternate means of transportation and enhance quality of life.

Mattoon received $150,000 to construct a 2.9 mile asphalt trail and widen the trail on McFall Road.

McLean County Historic Route 66 Bikeway's received $2,684,920 to extend the Route 66 Bikeway from Bloomington to Shirley, and from Shirley to Funks Grove.

The Lincoln Prairie Trail in Pana will replace the existing bridge carrying the Lincoln Prairie Trail over Flat Branch with a grant of $1,079,694.

In Shelbyville, the $3 million grant will construct 5-foot-wide bike lanes on both the westbound and eastbound sides of Sixth Street, and 5-foot-wide bike lanes on both lanes of travel on Washington Street.

The Sullivan Streetscape Project received a grant of $1,923,687 to replace old deteriorated sidewalks with Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks that includes stamped boulevard, ramps, detectable warnings, and curb and gutter and to install pedestrian lighting.

Cobb Street, Park Place street lights to be discussed

DECATUR — A meeting to discuss street lighting on Cobb Street and Park Place will be held Saturday morning, according to a news release from the city.

The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1360 W. Main St.

A quorum of the Decatur City Council may be present, meaning a notification under the state's Open Meetings Act was required.