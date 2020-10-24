Brown, Bucs agree to one-year deal

TAMPA, Fla. — Suspended receiver Antonio Brown has agreed to return to the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, according to a person with knowledge of the move.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the contract had not been completed.

The addition of the volatile seven-time Pro Bowl selection bolsters an already formidable arsenal of playmakers for Tom Brady.

Brown, who’s nearing the end of an eight-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct penalty, is eligible to return in Week 9, when the first-place Bucs (4-2) host the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints.

Brown, 32, is the latest high-profile addition around Brady, who signed with Tampa Bay in free agency this year after a historic 20-season run in New England that included nine Super Bowl appearances and six titles.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski and running backs Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy have also joined Brady in Tampa Bay, which hasn’t made the playoffs since 2007.

Brown is reuniting with the 43-year-old quarterback after playing one game with Brady during a brief stint with the Patriots in September 2019.