Buffett gives Macon County sheriff's badge to Ukraine president

KYIV, Ukraine — Howard Buffett is in Ukraine, offering support to rebuild the war-torn country along with a token from his days as sheriff of Macon County.

“You are the top law man here in Ukraine, so I’m giving you my old sheriff badge from when I was sheriff,” Buffett told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting in Kyiv on Wednesday. “That’s for you. So, no one can question, you’re No. 1, you’re always No. 1.”

Zelenskyy said on social media that the two discussed projects that would restore the water distribution system in the Black Sea city of Odesa; support Ukrainians who have been displaced from their homes; help rebuild Ukraine’s infrastructure; and remove landmines.

Buffett, the son of billionaire Warren Buffett, was appointed Macon County sheriff in 2017 to fill the final 14 months of retiring Sheriff Thomas Schneider's term. Buffett, who lives in Decatur, considered a run for the position in the upcoming election, but was prevented from doing so because he didn’t meet newly enacted requirements.

Through the Howard G. Buffett Foundation he has funded numerous community projects and made donations to groups in and around Macon County.

