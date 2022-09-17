BUSINESS ACHIEVEMENTS: Decatur credit unions announce promotions

Harvey named LLCU Decatur branch operations manager

DECATUR — Land of Lincoln Credit Union has announced that Michelle Harvey has been promoted to Decatur branch operations manager.

Harvey will oversee all operations for the four Decatur LLCU branches located at Mound Road, Oakland Avenue, Water Street and Prosperity Place. Harvey has 28 years of experience in the banking industry and has been with LLCU for 22 years, serving in a variety of positions.

“LLCU is growing and to continue providing the quality service that our members expect during our growth, it is imperative that operations across all LLCU branches remain seamless, consistent, and efficient,” stated Robert Ares, LLCU president and CEO. “Michelle possesses so much knowledge and expertise and when you couple that with how highly respected she is among peers, she is simply the perfect person for this role.”

Harvey is a native of Decatur, graduating from MacArthur High School. During her tenure at LLCU, she has earned numerous high achievement awards and education certifications. Harvey will have offices at both the Oakland Avenue and Mound Road branches.

Staley Credit Union announces promotions

DECATUR — Staley Credit Union is proud to announce the promotions of Cindy Anderson, Rodney Weeks and Julie Croslow.

With over 20 years of experience at Staley CU, Anderson has been promoted to executive vice president/chief financial officer where she provides oversight for all financial functions, develops financial strategies to drive the credit union’s vision and oversees all digital services including implementation of new products.

During her tenure, she has held various roles within accounting, most recently serving as vice president of finance. Anderson earned her bachelor of arts in accounting from University of Illinois and is an Accredited ACH Professional and a Certified Credit Union Executive.

Weeks has been promoted to executive vice president/chief lending officer. With nearly 30 years of lending experience, he has been a part of the Staley team since 2011, previously serving as vice president of lending. Weeks earned his bachelor degree in finance and his master of business administration from Millikin University.

Croslow has been promoted to vice president human resources and compliance. Croslow joined the credit union in 2012, serving most recently as assistant vice president human resources. She has 33 years of banking experience in multiple areas. She holds an A.A.S. in business administration from Richland Community College.

“We are all thrilled about the recent promotions within our leadership team,” stated Kimberly Ervin, president and CEO of Staley Credit Union. “They each bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to their new roles that are critical to the overall success of the credit union. We ‘re very excited about the future of Staley Credit Union.”