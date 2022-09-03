BUSINESS ACHIEVEMENTS: Jennifer Reichart, Charlie Osborne, Amy Rademaker

RCC hires Diversity, Inclusion, Equity and Belonging director

DECATUR — Richland Community College has hired Jennifer Reichart to be its executive director of Diversity, Inclusion, Equity, and Belonging.

Reichart will start in this newly created position on Sept. 26.

“Richland has been working towards DIEB efforts for the last six years. In that time, we have seen significant gains in enrollment with students of color, which has been instrumental in our mission to produce a more diverse workforce. With her skillset and experience in education, Ms. Reichart will further bring this vision to reality,” Richland President Cris Valdez said.

A Central Illinois native, Reichart is an experienced DIEB leader in higher education with a focus on supporting community college faculty, staff, and students. She has worked in higher education as a staff member, faculty member, and senior-level administrator for the past fifteen years.

In her most recent position as faculty development specialist and inclusion ambassador in the Teaching Transformation and Development Academy at the University of North Dakota, she coordinated large-scale DIEB initiatives such as book studies, faculty institutes, panel discussions, and symposia.

“Richland has made great strides in the areas of diversity, inclusion, equity, and belonging, and this has positioned us well to become an exemplary institution. My goal is to bring my innovation, passion, and service here to assist in this endeavor and support President Valdez's mission for a more inclusive campus," Reichart said.

Rademaker leads ag safety organization

MOWEAQUA — Amy (Hunter) Rademaker is the new president for the International Society for Agricultural Safety and Health Board of Directors.

Rademaker, formerly of Moweaqua, is program coordinator for the Carle Center for Rural Health & Farm Safety in Urbana.

“I am excited for the opportunity to serve in this leadership capacity with such a great board of directors and extremely passionate membership,” Rademaker said.

“Throughout the pandemic and worldwide shut down, it was evident that agricultural hazards certainly did not subside or take a break. Luckily, neither did our skilled and dedicated group of ISASH members, as they kept emerging ag safety and health issues at the forefront.”

ISASH is an organization dedicated to the professional development of agricultural safety and health professionals, providing national and international leadership in preventing agricultural injuries and illnesses to the agricultural community. The ISASH board of directors is made up of global leaders in the agricultural safety and health industry.

Hickory Point Bank welcomes new senior vice president

DECATUR — Hickory Point Bank announced that Charles (Charlie) Osborne has been named senior vice president, trust and wealth management.

“Charlie is a distinguished trust and investment professional. He brings strong leadership skills and financial insights to our growing Trust and Wealth Management team,” said Anthony G. Nestler, president and chief executive officer. “Charlie’s investment expertise complements our existing Trust services and stands to provide significant value for new and existing clients.”

Osborne, who is based in Champaign, will lead the bank’s trust and investment business.