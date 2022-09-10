BUSINESS ACHIEVEMENTS: Rachel Moran; Memorial Health; Hospital Sisters Health System; Charlie Osborne

Moran joins Community Foundation

DECATUR — Rachel Moran of Mount Zion has joined The Community Foundation of Macon County as director of communications.

In this role, Moran will be responsible for facilitating collaborative partnerships among Macon County nonprofits. She also will lead the foundation's marketing and other outreach efforts to promote fundraising and to create greater awareness of the foundation’s resources and assistance in serving donors and nonprofits.

“Rachel has a deep understanding of the unique needs of nonprofit organizations,” says Natalie Beck, foundation president. “She brings to this position a depth of professional experience and expertise in communications and marketing that will increase the foundation’s ability to connect and serve our donors and Macon County nonprofits.”

Moran comes to the foundation from Macon Resources, Inc. where she served as director of philanthropy since 2018. She previously was communications and event specialist for the University of Chicago Medicine Kovler Diabetes Center.

Memorial Health recognized for generosity

DECATUR — Memorial Health, which includes Decatur Memorial Hospital, was one of the top 25 nonprofit hospital systems in the nation whose spending on patient financial assistance and community investment exceeded the value of their tax exemptions.

The national ranking, known as the Lown Institute Hospitals Index, listed the Springfield-based health system as 15th in the nation for “fair share” surplus, meaning its patient financial assistance and community investment exceeded the total of its tax breaks. It was the only health system in Illinois to be listed among the top 25 nationwide.

“We take seriously our commitment to give back to our community,” said Drew Early, president and CEO of Decatur Memorial Hospital. “This ranking shows that we are living our values of integrity and stewardship. We have been entrusted with ensuring that our community is resourced in ways that address the social determinants of health and improve lives.”

The think-tank’s report said Memorial Health spent $31 million more on patient financial assistance and community investment than it received in tax breaks. Memorial Health was one of five nonprofit health systems in the state to have a “fair share” surplus.

HSHS named top place to work

DECATUR — Becker's Healthcare recently released its 2022 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare list, which highlights hospitals, health systems and healthcare companies that promote diversity within the workforce, employee engagement and professional growth.

This year, Hospital Sisters Health System was among the esteemed honorees for going above and beyond to foster a great workplace culture, benefits and colleague satisfaction.

“As a faith-based hospital ministry, HSHS encourages colleagues to develop a deep personal connection with their patients and with each other. We are a growing community that cares for the patients that put their trust in us, the family that supports them, the community where we live and work, and the colleagues we work alongside,” said Theresa Rutherford, president and CEO of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur. “That extra special care, along with our dedicated and talented medical providers, is what sets us apart from other hospital systems. We are a team of colleagues that are stronger together, and committed to the core values of Respect, Care, Competence and Joy.”

HSHS is headquartered in Springfield, and comprised of nine hospitals in Illinois, six hospitals in Wisconsin, and 183 clinics in Illinois through Prairie Cardiovascular and HSHS Medical Group.

Hickory Point Bank welcomes Osborne

DECATUR — Hickory Point Bank announced that Charles (Charlie) Osborne has been named senior vice president, trust and wealth management.

“Charlie is a distinguished trust and investment professional. He brings strong leadership skills and financial insights to our growing Trust and Wealth Management team,” said Anthony G. Nestler, president and chief executive officer. “Charlie’s investment expertise complements our existing Trust services and stands to provide significant value for new and existing clients.”

Osborne, who is based in Champaign, will lead the bank’s trust and investment business.