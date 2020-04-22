2 ADM workers in Decatur test positive for coronavirus

The full statement from ADM spokeswoman Jackie Anderson

"Two employees at different ADM facilities in Decatur have tested positive for COVID-19, one at the Bioproducts plant and one at the East plant. The health and safety of our employees are our top priorities, and we are working to support those colleagues in their recovery while also taking extensive measures to ensure the safety of our entire workforce in Decatur. The employees are currently receiving treatment and are quarantined at home. Both had been home for several days with symptoms so they’ve had minimal recent contact with employees, but based on our COVID-19 health and safety protocols, we performed contact tracing and asked all colleagues who work in close proximity to these individuals to self-quarantine at home. We have revisited all health and safety guidelines with our Decatur workforce and have provided additional guidance, and we are taking other precautionary measures including reinforcing social distancing protocols and deep cleanings at the facilities to avoid additional spread. In alignment with business continuity plans, we are able to continue plant operations in both facilities at this time.We are continuing to closely monitor the situation and are communicating with employees and local health authorities as things evolve.​"