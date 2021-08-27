$250 million available through Illinois business grant program

DECATUR — Small business owners can apply for funding through Illinois’ Back to Business program, which offers grants as low as $5,000 to up to $150,000 depending on operations, staff and overhead costs.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the program last week and the application process opened Aug. 18. A total of $250 million has been set aside for businesses that have experienced losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business owners will need a copy of 2019 and 2020 federal tax returns, two business bank statements — one from the period of March through December 2020 and one more recent statement — and a business owner identification number.

The grants are part of Pritzker’s $1.5 billion economic packaged made to maximize the impact of the American Rescue Plan Act provided to the state. It will allow all eligible businesses to apply, but owners who have not received any relief funding will get priority access to grant fund.

Priority access will also be given to businesses in disproportionately impacted areas and those who have been hardest hit by the pandemic such as hotels, restaurants, child care providers and salons.

To be eligible, business revenue in 2019 must be less than $20 million or 35 million or less for hotels.

In addition, the grants do not need to be paid back but will be taxed regularly and the business must be an independently owned and operated for-profit corporation that experiences a loss of revenue of at least $5,000 in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Application will continue to be accepted and will end on Oct. 13, or until the funds are depleted.

