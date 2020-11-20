5 facts about Decatur getting the world's largest insect protein plant — and what that means

The new facility will be capable of producing 500,000 metric tons per year of total product, 60,000 metric tons of that protein meal.
“At ADM, one of the ways we fulfill our purpose of providing nutrition to the world is by finding great partners like InnovaFeed, who are innovative,” said Chris Cuddy, senior vice president. “We try to support them with infrastructure, (research and development), and in some cases even funding, to bring new products to the market the fastest and most efficient way.”
InnovaFeed's CEO and co-founder, Clement Ray, said the company considered five or six other sites in other states before settling on Decatur, and chose Decatur because of ADM. The plant in Decatur is ADM's largest, and ADM by-products can be used in the production of the insect protein.