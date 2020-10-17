5 questions with ... Kaitlyn Morgan, owner of Meraki Spa & Boutique

I love the world of beauty because there are so many different aspects to it. I love making people feel better than they already do, I love improving skin issues, love allowing clients to relax and I absolutely love permanent cosmetics because it feels like art. There's a science behind everything we do, even if it doesn't seem like it from the outside looking in.

I feel like everyone is starting to realize all of the wonderful things that Decatur has to offer. It's amazing how far we have come as far as supporting local businesses and realizing how important it actually is. My best form of advertisement is by word of mouth and social media and I think so many people understand the importance of shopping local, especially with COVID. I was so lucky that I was able to sell products, artwork and other items that I sell in the boutique. If clients or other members of the community had the ability to support small businesses that were shut down, they definitely took the opportunity to do so! Decatur keeps expanding and providing to be a great place to live and own and business.