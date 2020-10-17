 Skip to main content
5 questions with ... Kaitlyn Morgan, owner of Meraki Spa & Boutique
5 questions with ... Kaitlyn Morgan, owner of Meraki Spa & Boutique

Kaitlyn Morgan headshot
Name: Kaitlyn Morgan

Occupation: Owner of Meraki Spa & Boutique

Age: 31

Where she lives: Mount Zion

When and why did you decide to make your business into a full time operation?

After leaving a medical spa, I decided I would do some of my clients who had been with me for a long time out of my house. I was lucky enough for most of them to end up following me and I kept gaining new ones, so I had to open my own location to be at full time.

What services does your business offer?

We offer everything pertaining to skin care treatments for aging, acne, sensitivity, discoloration, texture, etc. We also offer waxing, spray tans, teeth whitening, make-up application, eyelash lifts, brow and lashing tinting and permanent cosmetics.

How has COVID-19 affected your business, especially with weddings?

We closed for a few months when we were forced and were nervous that it was going to be hard to get up and running again, but I think people were so sick of being cooped up inside that it ended up not being much of a problem. Weddings have definitely not been keeping us as busy as they normally do. So many brides have had to reschedule their weddings, a lot of them more than once. It is definitely hard to on makeup as a form income for the time being.

What made you so interested in the world of beauty?

I love the world of beauty because there are so many different aspects to it. I love making people feel better than they already do, I love improving skin issues, love allowing clients to relax and I absolutely love permanent cosmetics because it feels like art. There's a science behind everything we do, even if it doesn't seem like it from the outside looking in.

How has the local business scene in Decatur helped yours grow?

I feel like everyone is starting to realize all of the wonderful things that Decatur has to offer. It's amazing how far we have come as far as supporting local businesses and realizing how important it actually is. My best form of advertisement is by word of mouth and social media and I think so many people understand the importance of shopping local, especially with COVID. I was so lucky that I was able to sell products, artwork and other items that I sell in the boutique. If clients or other members of the community had the ability to support small businesses that were shut down, they definitely took the opportunity to do so! Decatur keeps expanding and providing to be a great place to live and own and business.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

