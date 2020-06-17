A new co-op grocery store is opening in Mount Pulaski — and it's giving produce discounts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PULASKI — Market on the Hill, a new community-owned grocery store, will open June 22 after a year of planning and fundraising.

The store, on the corner of Lafayette Street and the town square, will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The store will have a deli with meats and cheeses and carry a number of staple foods as well as fresh produce, with a special effort to source products directly from nearby farms, its management said in a statement.

Through September, a 20% discount will be given on all locally-grown fresh produce. The discount is being made through a partnership with the Mount Pulaski Economic Development Board.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated food insecurity across the state and locally, said Kim Martin, head of the Health Initiative Committee for the Market on the Hill board.