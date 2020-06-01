A note about delivery of the Herald & Review

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our communities, like others across the country, have seen several days of peaceful protests and demonstrations after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Unfortunately, like other cities, we have also experienced instances of destruction and violence.

​In light of this situation in some of our delivery areas, we are taking precautions to keep our carriers safe. While we understand the Herald & Review is vitally important during these times, we must weigh the distribution of our print product against the safety and well-being of our carriers.

Some home delivery members may receive papers later in the day to allow carriers to deliver in daytime hours. Some members may receive papers the next day.

We will keep our members informed of any delivery interruption through our automatic dialing system, our Facebook page and our website. Please note that print subscribers have full access to our e-edition, a replica version of our printed product available at herald-review.com/eedition. Our website and social media pages are updated with breaking news at all hours of the day and night.