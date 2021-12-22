ADM acquires Flavor Infusion International

'Tis the season, as they say. It is a great time of year for most of us. There are some that we must keep front and center in our minds who may find this time of year a struggle. But nonetheless, it is a great time of year. It is the second year in a row that I am spending the season in state that is generally snowless. For some reason, although I don’t like snow anymore, it does help to put you in the holiday spirit. I have been reduced to watching the Hallmark Channel to get my dose of the spirit and snow. I guess that is part of old age.