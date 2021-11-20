ADM completes purchase of Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes

DECATUR — Archer Daniels Midland Co., which has its North American headquarters in Decatur, has completed the purchase of Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes.

Founded in 1990, the company has 12 products in the areas of digestive health, immune health, women’s health, food intolerance, sports nutrition, cellular repair, and systemic and cardiovascular health.

Deerland has offices in Georgia, Missouri and Denmark.

Terms were not disclosed.

“One of the fundamental structural demand trends driving ADM’s growth is consumers’ increasing focus on health and well-being, with global demand for health and wellness products estimated at more than $775 billion,” said Vince Macciocchi, president of ADM’s Nutrition business, in a statement.

“I’m particularly proud to welcome the Deerland team to ADM,” added Macciocchi. “They’ve built a truly groundbreaking business, and we’re excited to work with them to power growth, strengthen ADM’s innovation leadership in dietary supplements and functional foods, and serve customers around the world.”

