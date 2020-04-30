ADM's first-quarter earnings top Wall Street expectations

CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland Co. on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $391 million.
The Chicago-based company, with operations in Decatur, said it had profit of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 64 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.
The agribusiness giant posted revenue of $14.97 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.34 billion.
ADM shares have declined 17% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has dropped 9%.
With its North American headquarters in Decatur, ADM is the city's largest employer with more than 4,000 workers and large corn and oilseeds processing operations.
Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano used earning announcement to praise the company’s employees who continue to meet the needs of customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m extremely grateful to our 38,000 global colleagues, whose commitment, ingenuity and agility are powering ADM as we support the global food supply chain and provide nutrition around the world,” Luciano said. “Our performance is a testament to the resilience of our people, the strength of our business model, and the breadth and depth of our capabilities to fulfill customer needs, even in a market environment that is changing rapidly due to the COVID-19 pandemic."
Earlier this month, the the company reported that two employees in Decatur tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting “precautionary measure” to be taken.
“We have not had any additional positives tests from Decatur employees but are continuing to monitor the situation,” said company spokeswoman Jackie Anderson. “We have strict self-quarantine and social distancing protocols in place and are performing deep cleanings at the facilities to avoid additional spread.”
In regard to the revised Illinois stay-at-home policy requiring the use of masks in certain situations, Anderson said: “As part of the recently updated PPE guidelines communicated by the CDC, ADM is providing the appropriate face-coverings for our employees and ensuring they are following suggested procedures.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.