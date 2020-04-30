ADM's first-quarter earnings top Wall Street expectations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland Co. on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $391 million.

The Chicago-based company, with operations in Decatur, said it had profit of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 64 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The agribusiness giant posted revenue of $14.97 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.34 billion.

ADM shares have declined 17% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has dropped 9%.

With its North American headquarters in Decatur, ADM is the city's largest employer with more than 4,000 workers and large corn and oilseeds processing operations.

Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano used earning announcement to praise the company’s employees who continue to meet the needs of customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.