ADM's second quarter earnings beat expectations

CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland Co. on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.24 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.18. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.15 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

The agribusiness giant posted revenue of $27.28 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.27 billion.

ADM shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has fallen 17%. The stock has climbed 30% in the last 12 months.

“Our second quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.15 reflect our team’s strong execution, delivering nutrition to billions of people around the globe,” said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. “In addition, our productivity initiatives are improving our capabilities and mitigating the impact of inflation, while our innovation projects are powering profitable growth, as we leverage our unique portfolio and globally integrated network to meet demand driven by the three enduring global trends of food security, health and well-being, and sustainability.

“Looking forward, we expect the combination of our strategic actions and continued good demand for our products to propel very strong earnings in the second half of 2022, with strong cash flows enabling us to accelerate approximately $1 billion in share repurchases into the back half of the year. Beyond that, we will continue to execute the growth plan we laid out at our Global Investor Day, while maintaining our focus on balanced capital allocation and optimizing ROIC.”

With its North America headquarters in Decatur, ADM is a leading employer in Macon County.