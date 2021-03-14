ADM agrees to pay $45M to settle peanut price fixing lawsuit; denies wrongdoing

CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland Co. will pay $45 million to settle a lawsuit from peanut farmers claiming the firm colluded with other processors to depress the prices paid to peanut growers.
The company, formerly headquartered in Decatur and with major grain processing operations here, denied any wrongdoing on part of its Golden Peanut processing division.
“ADM continues to deny any liability in the case brought against Golden Peanut, but we have agreed to settle the lawsuit rather than expend further time, money and resources on the case,” spokeswoman Jackie Anderson told the Herald & Review Sunday.
“ADM has been building strong relationships with farmers since the company’s inception in 1902, and we continue to make farmers the center of our business.”
The lawsuit by some 12,000 U.S. peanut farmers, mainly based in the South, said Golden Peanut had coordinated with several other processors to report erroneous supply and pricing information and thereby suppress the fees paid to farmers for their peanut crops over the last six years.
ADM remains one of the country’s largest processors of peanuts and, along with a company called Birdsong Peanuts, processes more than 80% of domestic peanut production. Business press sources reported that Birdsong and another processor, Olam International, reached separate settlement agreements with farmers in 2020 and together paid out a combined $58 million settlement. No company involved admitted any wrongdoing, however.
Peanut processing is a $1.3 billion business and peanut consumption is running at record levels. The National Peanut Board, a trade group, said rising demand for peanut butter saw 7.6 pounds of peanuts consumed per person in the nation in 2020, an all-time high.
In 1996 ADM was fined a then-record $70 million after pleading guilty to fixing the price of the animal feed additive lysine. The company was also fined $30 million for its involvement in a separate price conspiracy in the citric acid markets.
A 2009 movie about those cases, “The Informant!”, starring Matt Damon, was filmed extensively in and around Decatur.
