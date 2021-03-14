ADM agrees to pay $45M to settle peanut price fixing lawsuit; denies wrongdoing

CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland Co. will pay $45 million to settle a lawsuit from peanut farmers claiming the firm colluded with other processors to depress the prices paid to peanut growers.

The company, formerly headquartered in Decatur and with major grain processing operations here, denied any wrongdoing on part of its Golden Peanut processing division.

“ADM continues to deny any liability in the case brought against Golden Peanut, but we have agreed to settle the lawsuit rather than expend further time, money and resources on the case,” spokeswoman Jackie Anderson told the Herald & Review Sunday.

“ADM has been building strong relationships with farmers since the company’s inception in 1902, and we continue to make farmers the center of our business.”

The lawsuit by some 12,000 U.S. peanut farmers, mainly based in the South, said Golden Peanut had coordinated with several other processors to report erroneous supply and pricing information and thereby suppress the fees paid to farmers for their peanut crops over the last six years.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}