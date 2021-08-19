ADM announces big soybean venture to fuel biodiesel production

CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland Co. announced Thursday a joint venture with Marathon Petroleum Corp for the production of soybean oil to be used in the creation of renewable diesel fuel.

ADM, which has major production facilities in Decatur and is headquartered in Chicago, said the oil will be processed at a new $350 million complex being built in Spiritwood, North Dakota.

ADM said it will own 75 percent of the joint venture and Marathon the remaining 25 percent and the new facility is expected to be completed in 2023. Its target is to produce 600 million pounds of refined soybean oil a year, enough to create 75 million gallons of renewable diesel fuel.

“ADM has always been at the forefront of innovative fuels made from nature, and we are uniquely positioned to take action to reduce the carbon intensity of our business and lead our industry as we live our purpose,” said Ken Campbell, ADM’s president of North America Oils, Biodiesel and Renewable Chemicals.

