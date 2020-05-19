ADM announces goals to reduce water intensity, landfill waste

DECATUR — Archer Daniels Midland Co. said it plans to reduce by 10% its water intensity, or number of gallons used per ton of product it creates, as part of ongoing sustainability efforts.
The company also said it would seek to achieve a 90% landfill diversion rate by 2035. The commitments were made as part of the company's Corporate Sustainability Report, which includes information about ADM's overall sustainability efforts.
With its North American headquarters in Decatur, ADM is the city's largest employer with more than 4,000 workers and large corn and oilseeds processing operations.
The sustainability report describes ADM's pilot facility in Decatur that creates a monomer called furan dicarboxylic methyl ester (FDME), a molecule from corn fructose that can help lightweight bottles. DuPont is using the product created by ADM to make a polymer called polytrimethylene furandicarboxylate (PTF), a renewable and recyclable material that can help improve plastic performance while reducing plastic use overall, the company said.
The report also mentions that ADM donated nearly 10,000 1.75 liter bottles of hand sanitizer to healthcare and long-term care facilities in Decatur to help address local needs.
