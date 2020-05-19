ADM announces goals to reduce water intensity, landfill waste

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Archer Daniels Midland Co. said it plans to reduce by 10% its water intensity, or number of gallons used per ton of product it creates, as part of ongoing sustainability efforts.

The company also said it would seek to achieve a 90% landfill diversion rate by 2035. The commitments were made as part of the company's Corporate Sustainability Report, which includes information about ADM's overall sustainability efforts.

With its North American headquarters in Decatur, ADM is the city's largest employer with more than 4,000 workers and large corn and oilseeds processing operations.