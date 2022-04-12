ADM to invest $300 million in Decatur facilities

DECATUR — Archer Daniels Midland Co. said Tuesday it would invest $300 million to expand its alternative protein production in Decatur.

The company also said it would open a new "Protein Innovation Center" in Decatur.

“The global trends of food security and sustainability are driving structural changes in the food industry, including strong growth in alternative proteins, and we’re investing to ensure ADM remains a leader in this vast and exciting space,” said Leticia Gonçalves, ADM’s president of Global Foods, in a statement.

The production increase represents a significant expansion of ADM’s alternative protein capabilities. ADM said the project, expected to be complete in 2025, would strengthen the company's ability to meet global demand by increasing soy protein concentrate capacity and nearly doubling extrusion capacity at its Decatur complex.

Last year, ADM acquired Sojaprotein, a European provider of non-GMO human nutrition protein solutions. Between the two investments, the company said, it will increase its global alternative protein production capacity by more than 30%.

ADM said the new Decatur Innovation Center would bring together labs, test kitchens, and pilot-scale production capabilities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0